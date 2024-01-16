Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame coaches watch California quarterback workout

Starting on Tuesday, coaches are allowed to get back on the road recruiting and the Notre Dame football staff was taking full advantage of it.

Head coach Marcus Freeman along with quarterback coach Gino Guidugli and wide receiver coach Mike Brown headed to California to watch 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons go through a workout.

The Irish offered Lyons back in August of last year, so they are very well aware of his potential. Multiple other schools followed suit after Notre Dame, with Arkansas making an offer shortly after the conclusion of the workout.

Lyons isn’t currently ranked by the major services, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be soon. His 2026 class does not have many of its prospects ranked at this moment.

The recruitment of quarterbacks, both via the transfer portal and high school ranks, has taken a massive leap with Freeman at the helm. He understands the importance of stacking that room and looks to continue that by their pursuit of Lyons.

