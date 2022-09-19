Marcus Freeman names the three Notre Dame players of the week

The Irish finally got the elusive win this Saturday over Cal and as we all know it was not an easy one. This one went down to the wire and the Notre Dame defense rode a roller-coaster during the final few plays of the game. Regardless of how it happened a win is a win and today Marcus Freeman announced his three players of the week.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Running back Audric Estime

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs California

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates as California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) lays on the field during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs California

Defensive back Houston Griffith

courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Freeman’s announcement

Congrats to Audric, HG and Foskey! pic.twitter.com/Z4UNKbRepk — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) September 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire