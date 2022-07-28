Marcus Freeman making media rounds but not seeking excuses

I’ve been open about my lack of care for conference media days as a whole as the only things I really enjoy about them are the fact that they mean college football season is getting close to kicking off and I’ve certainly been thankful for that the last two weeks.

Marcus Freeman doesn’t have to participate in these media days for the time being and the good lord willing, won’t have to anytime soon. However, he did make the media rounds right after Notre Dame’s epic Shamrock Series jersey reveal video went viral.

What did Freeman have to say as he made stops at both ESPN’s “Get Up” (at least it wasn’t “First Take”) and on Rich Eisen’s radio show? You can catch interviews in full at the links above but here were the main takeaways, specifically from his time on “Get Up”.

And be sure to check out his not-so-subtle jab at Brian Kelly in regards to the position Notre Dame

On Ohio State's biggest strengths

Notre Dame opens their 2022 campaign at Ohio State on Sept. 3, something that Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was asked about Wednesday. Freeman was asked by ESPN about that showdown and discussed Ohio State’s greatest strengths.

“They have a lot of speed, a lot of execution, extremely good offense and are extremely well coached. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us, we understand that. They are so talented, but our guys are competitive and they’re up for the challenge and listen, we got some great football players here in South Bend. We’re looking forward to competing, we’re looking forward to the competition.”

Why Ohio State showdown is great for Notre Dame

Freeman at Ohio State during the 2008 season – Matthew Emmons-USA TODay Sports

“There’s no lack of motivation for our guys and so, we can continue to remind them of the great challenge that we have Sept. 3, and being an ultimate competitor, you want to play the best and so what better way to measure your team than to go play a team like Ohio State?”

On Notre Dame's future as an independent

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP

“Listen I depend on our president, our athletic director; Father Jenkins, [autotag]Jack Swarbrick[/autotag], to make those big decisions, and one thing I know is that they really and I really enjoy every time you bring that up. Teams or programs are talking about what Notre Dame is going to do and we love that, and we love being independent. Our program really was built on being independent. And I think as long as we can continue to do that, we will.”

College football headed to a bad place?

Marcus Freeman

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m not concerned, I believe that the higher ups will continue to make sure that we do the right things for the student athletes. I know it can kind of go all over the place right now, but my job is to focus on, ‘OK, within the rules, what is the way that we at Notre Dame can maximize our opportunities for our players and what conference we’re in?’ And I continue to say, ‘alright, what’re the rules? Great, let’s maximize them here at Notre Dame.'”

Recruiting pitch at Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“I think you look at the big brand of Notre Dame and you know some of the biggest brands in the country and biggest brands in the worlds are associated with this program and with this university so name, image and likeness can be maximized at Notre Dame bigger than most places. So we believe that it’s a great opportunity to capitalize at Notre Dame but also we believe in what the education and what spending time in South Bend will do for you and your future.”

Can a national title be won at Notre Dame right now?

Marcus Freeman

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

“Absolutely, absolutely. We won’t make excuses for what we don’t have. We have everything we need to truly maximize our potential and compete against the best teams in the country.”

Well that’s a far cry from the excuses Kelly was making soon after he left South Bend.

