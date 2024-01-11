Marcus Freeman Linked To Alabama Job: Is He A Good Fit?

Every time things seem to settle down in the world of college football, the next big “thing” happens. The latest news is that Nick Saban is retiring from Alabama. This news is not a shock to me after I learned early last year of a mansion Saban purchased near the Tiger Woods compound in Jupiter, Florida.

I took this and the local Jupiter chatter surrounding it as a clear sign.

With more title rings than one hand can handle and a magnificent 206-29 record with six of the losses coming in his first year, Saban’s reputation will live forever. But soon the attention will move to the future. What direction will Alabama go in for their next hire? According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Marcus Freeman is on the candidate list. This is very interesting.

Let’s examine if Freeman would be a fit for Alabama.

Why Risk It?

Alabama is a prime destination for coaches. Perhaps the most prime destination in many ways. Many heavy hitters have already been linked to this job such as Dan Lanning, Lane Kiffin, Dabo Swinney, Mike Norvell, and Kalen DeBoer. These are all coaches that have more of a proven track record than Marcus Freeman does at this early point in his tenure.

It doesn’t make sense to me that Alabama would risk handing the program over to Freeman before he’s in his prime when there are other big-name brand-name candidates with more skins on the wall. Freeman certainly can get to this level, but I’m not sure he’s there yet. Alabama’s program is on solid footing. It does not need to take on the undo risk of inexperience when they can essentially have the pick of anyone they want.

Personality Fit

Notre Dame is a unique place. It takes a unique personality from the head coach to get elite results. There’s just more red tape to navigate. More relationships to maintain, and more tricky dynamics to navigate. And I haven’t even gotten to the football part yet.

Marcus Freeman’s personality is the perfect Irish fit. He’s able to connect with his team and at the same time deftly navigate all of the different relationships in play smoothly. This is a gift. One best served at Notre Dame. Quite frankly I feel that many of Freeman’s rare personality traits wouldn’t be maximized at Alabama where football is undisputed king. His skill set is particularly specialized in the Notre Dameiest of ways. This matters to me and I believe it does to Marcus as well.

The Ripple Effect

If I had to put money on it, I’d guess that an established, proven coach from a brand-name school will replace Saban. What kind of trickle-down effects will come from this move and the backfills? What does Saban’s decision mean for Rees? Or Brian Kelly at LSU for that matter? We’ll soon find out.

Things are changing fast in college football. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with it all. One thing is for sure. It’s never boring. With Alabama leadership changing hands and the new 12-team CFP model heading our way, there will be more headlines than ever. I can’t wait!

