Marcus Freeman frustrated with Notre Dame defense after timeout vs. USC: 'Gotta grow up'

Looking at the scoreboard, Notre Dame pitched a nearly perfect first half against USC. It was 24-6 going into halftime, and Caleb Williams threw three interceptions against the Irish defense.

Beyond the box score, however, Notre Dame was hardly flawless. A myriad of defensive penalties gave USC fresh sets of downs at several points, and a running into the punter led to a USC fourth-down conversion.

LIVE: Notre Dame vs. USC live score, updates, highlights from Fighting Irish's Week 7 game

The most egregious mistake, however, directly led to USC points. Not to mention, it came after a positive play. With time ticking down in the first half, Boubacar Traore sacked Williams, leading to a fumble. Notre Dame, however, stayed in the backfield celebrating as USC lined up to spike the ball/run a free play; Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman was forced to burn a timeout to avoid the flag. USC then converted a 48-yard field goal — as opposed to a 43-yarder — to end the half, cutting Notre Dame's lead to 24-6.

Freeman, whose Irish have committed a few mental errors throughout the past four weeks, voiced his frustration heading into the locker room.

"You gotta grow up," he told NBC during the halftime interview. "We gotta understand situational football. And I love the emotion and the passion. But you're gonna get a penalty because we're too busy celebrating instead of getting ready for the next play. And that's always one play one life man. We can't worry about the last play and celebrate getting lined up and it cost us three points but ... we gotta be better as coaches with our players too."

One of the confusing aspects of the play is that there appeared to be zeroes on the clock when the timeout was called, so whether the timeout was necessary or not is a separate issue entirely. If Notre Dame gets back to the line, however, it's all moot. So Freeman's frustrations are far from unfounded.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Marcus Freeman frustrated after late timeout vs. USC: 'Gotta grow up'