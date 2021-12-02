Marcus Freeman expected to be named head coach at Notre Dame

It appears that any plans to bring Marcus Freeman to Baton Rouge as the defensive coordinator have gone up in smoke. According to Matt Zentiz of On3, Freeman is expected to be named the next head coach of Notre Dame.

Freeman was one of two Notre Dame assistants that LSU head coach Brian Kelly was looking to bring with him to the Bayou. Tommy Rees is also expected to stay on with the Irish in South Bend as the offensive coordinator. This was something that gained a lot of steam following the announcement that Kelly would bolt for LSU.

Marcus Freeman was seen as a strong internal candidate to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish defensive coordinator is now expected to move up to the top job after Kelly left for LSU, sources told On3’s Matt Zenitz Wednesday night. Freeman is in his first season as Notre Dame defensive coordinator after four years at Cincinnati in the same role. He played linebacker for Ohio State from 2004-08 before the Chicago Bears drafted him in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Plenty of fans, current and former players have been campaigning for Freeman to be the next head coach. It appears as they might just get their wish.

Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach at Notre Dame per @mzenitz. Story: https://t.co/KSpSheIqX1 pic.twitter.com/SS8xUSiWSu — On3 (@On3sports) December 2, 2021

It will be back to the drawing board for Brian Kelly as he looks to put together his staff for the Tigers. They have two weeks until the early signing period and plenty to accomplish in a short amount of time.