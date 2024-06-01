Marcus Freeman Details His 36 Hours Spent on Aircraft Carrier

If you’re looking to learn how to become an auto mechanic a great place to learn in a high-pressure environment would probably be in the garages of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May.

If you’re looking to learn how to properly prepare to for something truly epic, an aircraft carrier from the fleet of the United States Navy seems like as good of place as any to learn.

That’s exactly where Marcus Freeman spent 36 hours earlier this spring as he learned about preparation in a way that few ever get to truly ever experience.

Freeman shared details while meeting with the media on the final day of May:

Then I spent about 36 hours on the USS Abraham Lincoln Naval Battleship, out in the Pacific Ocean, and that was amazing. Basically, what the admiral was telling me, like, they were going through spring ball. They’re going through spring ball. They’re gonna get ready to dock, and then they’re gonna go out for the game. They’re gonna go out and have to…it’s real. And so we were talking about how they were practicing. What are they looking for? How many mistakes they make, how do we correct it? They’ve got 5,000 people on that battleship, but it was so good for me to just get different perspectives, different ideas of how to prepare better and then say, ‘Okay, what’s best for Notre Dame football?’ I gained a lot of wisdom, just talking to some experienced individuals. – Marcus Freeman

Freeman and the Irish are in preparation for the 2024 season which opens at Texas A&M on August 31.

