Marcus Freeman confirms Tommy Rees rumors

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met the media on Wednesday after the official announcement of Al Golden becoming the new defensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish was made.

Freeman was asked about Tommy Rees and some of the rumors of other teams seeking his services as an offensive coordinator. Reporters and Freeman both avoided naming any specific teams but did confirm that Rees had been approached.

“We were able to fight off a lot of people to get him… When you’re at Notre Dame, people want your guys. People want a piece of that success.” – Marcus Freeman

Rees was mentioned by ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky as someone the Rams should be interested in hiring shortly after they won the NFC championship and Brian Kelly trying to lure Rees to LSU back in December was well-documented.

Related:

Notre Dame 2022 game-by-game predictions

Notre Dame football coaching staff tracker