Marcus Freeman Celebrates Notre Dame Lacrosse’s National Championship

The City of Brotherly Love played host to the NCAA men’s lacrosse final four this weekend the championship taking place on Monday. Notre Dame routed Maryland in that game to win their second-straight national championship.

Many notable Notre Dame personalities were in attendance with head football coach Marcus Freeman being one.

Freeman took in the championship game last year when Notre Dame beat Duke and returned to see the Irish crowned champions again Monday. After the dominating win, Freeman joined in the on-field celebration and even posed for pictures with a few multi-sport athletes that have played on the Notre Dame football team.

Congrats, @ndlacrosse! It’s been exciting watching you dominate all season! I’m especially happy for these three NATIONAL CHAMPS!!!☘️ pic.twitter.com/M1JX8qhmpY — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) May 27, 2024

Freeman is of course with (L-R in group photo) Mick Assaf, Jordan Faison, and Tyler Buchner. It’s certainly wild to see Notre Dame’s last two bowl game MVPs winning a national championship together – in lacrosse.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire