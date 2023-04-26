Wild’s Marcus Foligno quickly kicked out of Game 5 against Stars

DALLAS — Less than 48 hours after lighting into the officials upon the conclusion of Game 4, Wild winger Marcus Foligno found himself at the epicenter of the hubbub a couple of minutes into Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

With the Wild trying to get back on track against the Stars on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, Foligno got called for knee-on-knee contact just 2 minutes, 14 seconds into the game. He collided with Stars center Radek Faksa in open ice, and upon further review, got hit with a major penalty and a game misconduct.

That put the Wild in a precarious position, and less than 10 seconds into the power play, Stars winger Tyler Seguin cashed in with a goal to put Dallas up 1-0.

Though the Wild managed to escape the major penalty with no further damage, Jake Middleton got called for cross checking midway through the first period, and Stars winger Jason Robertson promptly made it 2-0.

It got worse for the Wild in the second period as Seguin raced into the offensive zone and fired a shot on Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson. The rebound popped off of Gustavsson’s pads and Stars winger Mason Marchment cleaned up the mess to stretch the lead to 3-0.

If it felt like an insurmountable deficit at that point, that feeling intensified after the Wild failed to generate on the power play with the Stars unable to stay out of the penalty box. As has been the case for most of the playoffs, they Wild couldn’t get the job done with man advantage no matter how many chances they got.

