Marcus Ericsson, Tom Blomqvist and Pietro Fittipaldi involved in Turn 1 crash at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS -- Tom Blomqvist, Marcus Ericsson and Pietro Fittipaldi were all eliminated in a first turn accident in Sunday’s 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Blomqvist went very low in the first turn, losing control at the apex. With nowhere to go, Ericsson collided with the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, eliminating both cars from the race as they hit the outside retaining wall.

TROUBLE right at the start!



Multiple cars involved in a Lap 1 incident!



📺: #Indy500 on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/7jXuG3oJ1F — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 26, 2024

Live Indy 500 updates: Results, starting grid, news

"Rookie error," former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe said on the NBC broadcast of Blomqvist. "Just no other way to put it."

Callum Ilott went inside Fittipaldi as the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda slowed to avoid the spinning cars. As Fittipaldi moved to the left, the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet had contact with Fittipaldi, sending Fittipaldi spinning into the outside wall exiting the south short chute.

All three drivers left their cars and made their way to the safety team vehicles. Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, was released from the medical center.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy 500 Turn 1 crash with Marcus Ericsson, Blomqvist and Fittipaldi