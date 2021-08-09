Marcus Ericsson goes airborne, still wins wild IndyCar race on streets of Nashville

Marcus Ericsson won the inaugural Big Machine IndyCar Music City Grand Prix on Sunday in downtown in front of 60,000 fans.

It was Ericsson's second win of the season and third top-five finish. He also won the Grand Prix of Belle Isle in Detroit in June. It was his third career victory.

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon finished second, and James Hinchcliffe was third.

The temporary track set up for the Music City Grand Prix is the first IndyCar course in history to feature a bridge over water.

Ericsson, a 30-year-old Swedish driver, overcame trouble early in the race, which was filled with crashes and yellow flags. Ericsson ran into the back of Sebastien Bourdais' car on the fifth lap and became airborne.

Ericsson apologized to Bourdais after the race. Ericsson said the thought he saw a green flag, and that's why he accelerated.

Ericsson's Honda was was damaged in the crash and remained damaged, yet he managed to lead the most laps at 36 in the 80-lap race.

