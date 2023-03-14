How Marcus Davenport signing with the Vikings shakes up Saints’ DE depth chart

After losing three defensive linemen on the first day of the NFL’s free agency negotiation period, the New Orleans Saints will be looking at a big rebuild on the line, especially in the interior. However, the edge defender position took a big hit as well with the loss of former first-round draft selection Marcus Davenport. After a half-sack season, Davenport agreed to terms on a one-year $13 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

The Saints may not be as devastated on the outside as they are on the inside (of the defensive trenches, I mean) but defensive end is clearly a position the Saints should look to invest in this offseason. Whether they do so via free agency with available edge rushers like veterans Robert Quinn and Arden Key or drafting talented rookies like Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore, Bowling Green’s Karl Brooks or K.J. Henry of Clemson adding at least one more body to the group should be a priority for the Saints.

Even before the departure of Davenport, offseason acquisitions would have made sense. Now, the position feels like a need when it comes to adding talent. Here are the defensive ends currently on the roster for New Orleans, how they performed in 2022, last year’s snap count and how they’re expected to contribute in 2023:

Cameron Jordan - Starter

The Saints’ best pass-rusher and defensive leader will enter what is currently the final year of his deal. And he’ll do so as the team’s must consistent and talented edge defender. Whether putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks or being stout in the run game, Jordan is as reliable as they come at the position. Without a doubt the team’s best starter on the defense line, looking for another premier edge rusher this offseason could go a long way in New Orleans and have substantial benefit for Jordan, who feels he still has several years of high-level play left. Considering it took a global pandemic and a fractured orbital bone to keep him off the field for a game each the last two seasons, there’s no reason to not believe him.

2022 defensive snaps: 790

Carl Granderson - Stater

The former 2019 undrafted free agent finished 2022 with 5.5 sacks despite getting just 4 starts and less than 500 defensive snaps. Granderson earned three of his four starts in the final trio of games last season over the now-departed Davenport. In 2023, there is reason to expect his role to continue to grow and for him to step into a starting role.

Granderson’s development has been impressive. His 14.5 career sacks are only 7 short of Davenport’s career mark despite playing nearly 1,000 fewer defensive snaps. Unless the Saints land a a top draft pick at the position, expect more opportunities for Granderson early in the season as the starter opposite Jordan

2022 defensive snaps: 479

Tanoh Kpassagnon - Rotation

A key free agency addition back in 2021, Kpassagnon has lined up all over the defensive line for the Saints. Versatility is a quality the team values immensely in its defensive linemen. With six sacks in his two years with New Orleans, expect Kpassagnon to continue to be a rotation piece bringing value from all over the line of scrimmage and in multiple phases of the game including special teams.

2022 defensive snaps: 356

Payton Turner - Reserve

As a former first-round pick it’s disappointing to not be able to comfortably consider Turner as at least a rotational player. But in each of his two seasons with the team he has not been able to surpass 171 defensive snaps. As a hyper-athletic and lengthy edge defender, Turner has a ton of potential. But coaches in New Orleans have made it clear that they need better availability and consistency from the former Houston Cougar.

It would help Turner to have a strong and constant training camp performance ahead of the 2023 season this summer. But without that, it’s reasonable to expect him to be relegated to a conservative rotational role at best. If that happens, hopefully he find a way to show his progression throughout the season. Otherwise, he could be in trouble especially if New Orleans decides to invest in the position in this year’s talented draft class.

2022 defensive snaps: 171

Jabari Zuniga - Reserve

After being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft by the New York Jets, Zuniga has only been available to appear in 12 career games, only one of which being with New Orleans. Zuniga spent the majority of his time in New Orleans on the practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal to return to training camp with the Saints this summer.

If he hangs on throughout camp, he’ll at least return to the practice squad to start the year. Meaning it would take injuries and unavailability before Zuniga his the field again for the black and gold. But keeping talented and athletic reserves on the roster in any capacity can come in handy when you least expect it as an NFL franchise.

2022 defensive snaps: 25

