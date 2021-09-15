Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander among eight Saints who missed practice

The Saints had eight players miss practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand), linebacker Kwon Alexander (elbow) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) were among those sitting out.

Center Erik McCoy (calf) also did not practice. He played only five snaps Sunday before his injury. Cesar Ruiz moved to center after McCoy’s injury, but the Saints added veteran Austin Reiter to the practice squad Wednesday.

Lattimore underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a chipped bone in his thumb, and Davenport and McCoy are expected to miss time with their injuries.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), quarterback Trevor Siemian (illness), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) and safety P.J. Williams (back) also were absent from practice. The Saints listed defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) and linebacker Chase Hansen (groin) as limited participants.

The Saints also made a pair of transactions in addition Reiter. They signed kicker Aldrick Rosas to their 53-player roster and defensive back Jordan Miller to the practice squad.

