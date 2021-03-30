Marcus Cannon's trade to Texans was 'dream come true' for ex-Patriots OL

Why trade to Texans was 'dream come true' for Marcus Cannon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Houston isn't exactly a desirable NFL destination right now. Unless you're Marcus Cannon.

The Patriots traded the veteran offensive lineman to the Texans earlier this month as part of a pick swap, ending his 10-year tenure in New England.

So what's the upside for Cannon in joining one of the NFL's worst teams? The Odessa, Texas, native is coming home.

“It feels great. A dream come true,” Cannon said Monday during his introductory video conference with the Texans. “Playing in Odessa, playing in West Texas and playing in Texas in general, every kid that plays wants to play in Texas in the NFL. They would love to play here. But you don’t get the choice where you play most of the time.

"I got drafted to the Patriots and, man, I’m so thankful for those years that I had there. But my dream always has been to play right here in the great state of Texas."

New England's fifth-round draft pick out of TCU in 2011, Cannon was a solid, versatile offensive guard and tackle for the Patriots, appearing in 115 games over nine seasons and starting 69 while helping the team win three Super Bowl titles.

Cannon, who opted out of the 2020 season, admitted it was difficult leaving the only team he's played for to date. But the 32-year-old sounds even more excited about returning to action in his home state.

"It was bittersweet because I have a lot of friends there, have a lot of memories there," Cannon said. "That was the bitter part, but the sweet part is that I’m playing in Texas again.

"I don’t have any woes about playing here. There’s only positives. It’s a change from where I was, but I’m ready to attack it and I’m ready to do the best I can for this organization."

Cannon's trade means the Patriots likely will roll with Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn at the tackle spots, while Cannon will try to shore up a Houston offensive line that allowed 50 sacks last season, tied for second in the NFL.