Marcus Cannon would prefer to play right tackle for the Texans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans traded for a stalwart along the New England Patriots offensive line in Marcus Cannon.

Cannon had started 69 of 115 games for the Patriots from 2011-19. It would only make sense that new Texans general manager Nick Caserio, the Patriots’ former director of player personnel, would want to bring a guy he is familiar with to Houston.

What doesn’t yet make sense is where the former 2011 fifth-round pick from TCU will be playing along the Texans’ offensive line.

When asked on March 29 in a Zoom meeting with Houston media which position he prefers more, tackle or guard, Cannon was rather candid.

“There’s not one position — well, that would be lying. I like playing right tackle,” Cannon said. “That was fun. I got into a really good rhythm.”

From 2015-19, Cannon played 62 games at right tackle for the Patriots, starting in 58 of them.

If Cannon does win the right tackle job, it leaves the question of what to do with incumbent Tytus Howard, the Texans’ 2019 first-round pick from Alabama State. Houston could kick Howard inside at a guard spot, as he was playing guard in his rookie preseason.

Cannon similarly has guard experience.

Said Cannon: “I like playing guard, on the right side playing guard. I don’t remember what year it is but I played versus the Saints one year when Dan Connolly went down, and that was fun. I’ve played the left side too, but I don’t really have a super favorite position. I’m just happy to be out there. I’ll play any position they want me to play. I’ll put in the time to get as good as I can at whatever position it is and whatever it is, I’m ready to play. I’m just happy to be a Texan.”

Left tackle is essentially manned by two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil. The other four starting spots are up for grabs.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Mock Draft 2021: Patrick Surtain II to Eagles in latest from top analyst

    In his latest NFL mock draft, top analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Eagles taking the top corner in this class. By Dave Zangaro

  • NFL Draft rumors: LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr. talking 'a lot' to wide receiver-needy NFC team

    If the Eagles can't land a difference-making WR in the first round, they might have a perfect option in Round 2. By Adam Hermann

  • Where ESPN’s Todd McShay Slotted Notre Dame Players In His 2021 Draft Tiers

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a “Tier 2” player and the No. 11 overall prospect on the ESPN analyst’s board.

  • Nike suspends endorsement of Texans QB Deshaun Watson

    Nike, the official outfitter of the NFL, has suspended its endorsement of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

  • Ron Rivera doesn't want end zone fumble-touchback rule to change

    The Washington Football Team head coach is not in favor of changing one of the NFL's most controversial rules.

  • Jim Schwartz, former Eagles DC, joining Titans coaching staff

    It seemed like Jim Schwartz was set to take the 2021 season off ... but he's already back into coaching. By Dave Zangaro

  • NFL mock draft 2021: Sam Darnold trade reshuffles QB outlook in top 10

    The race to find a franchise quarterback in the NFL draft has already begun, as three signal-callers are set to be taken in the top three picks.

  • Could Washington move inside the top five of the 2021 NFL draft?

    When the New York Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday, it settled two quarterback situations for 2021.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades

    Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a handful of new trades

  • Wealthiest NYC Residents Will Pay Highest Tax Rate in Country under New Budget Deal

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are finalizing a budget agreement that would impose $4.3 billion in new corporate and income taxes per year, bringing the tax rate for top earners in New York City to the highest combined local rate in the country. The budget proposal, which was due April 1, would create a new “millionaire’s tax” that increases the combined state and local rate for wealthy New York City residents to between 13.5 percent and 14.8 percent — the highest income tax rate in the country. Individuals who earn more than $1 million and couples earning more than $2 million would see their rates increase from 8.82 to 9.65 percent through at least 2024. Additionally, two new tax brackets would be introduced: one taxing income above $5 million at 10.3 percent and another taxing more than $25 million in income at 10.9 percent. The state’s corporate franchise tax would also increase from 6.5 percent to 7.25 percent through 2023. Despite a $12.6 billion infusion of cash from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus measure that US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) has said is enough to balance the budget. Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, called the planned tax hikes “economically risky and fiscally unnecessary” as the state has received $12.6 billion in cash from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID response plan that Schumer has said is enough to balance the budget. “The simple truth is we have $22 billion more than the state expected when the budget was proposed in January — $22 billion over the next two years,” he said, according to the New York Post. “That’s almost $1 billion a month.” Democratic mayoral candidate Ray McGuire, a former Citigroup executive, on Monday warned that the tax hikes “will push companies and higher-income families out of the city, which will cost us tax revenue and jobs.” “If we needed to raise taxes to balance the budget, I would agree that people like me who have done well should pay more to help our city,” he said. “But thanks to billions in aid from the federal government, we don’t need to raise taxes.” Lawmakers are still working to finalize the $200 billion budget agreement five days after the deadline after disagreements over a plan to legalize sports betting and whether to give benefits to illegal immigrants and ex-convicts.

  • Tom Brady: I was always motivated by people doubting me, and I still feel that way

    After seven Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady doesn’t have many doubters left. But he finds motivation in believing he’s been doubted. Brady told Michael Strahan that a big part of his motivation in his first season with the Buccaneers was believing that people had given up on him and thought he should retire. “I was [more]

  • Tony Buzbee hints at potential federal law violations by Deshaun Watson

    The potential criminal case against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has begun with the Houston Police Department hearing from at least two persons who claim assault. The attorney representing those women and all others in the 22 civil actions pending against Watson apparently wants to get the attention of the federal authorities. Buzbee emphasized during Tuesday’s [more]

  • Texas Tech introduces alumnus Adams as new basketball coach

    LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Texas Tech's search for its new basketball coach didn't take long, and didn't have to go far. Mark Adams, the Texas Tech graduate who was born about 40 miles from the Lubbock campus and spent the past five seasons as a Red Raiders assistant, was introduced Tuesday night as their head coach. ''I love the game of basketball, but I also love West Texas and I love Texas Tech,'' Adams said.

  • Dusty Baker on fans heckling Astros: ‘A sad situation for America’

    Astros manager Dusty Baker called out the hatred being directed at his players after a game against the Angels on Monday.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • NHL roundup: Patrice Bergeron's hat trick propels Bruins to win

    Patrice Bergeron netted a hat trick, Brad Marchand recorded a goal and three assists and goalie Jeremy Swayman made 40 saves in his NHL debut as the Boston Bruins collected a 4-2 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Boston improved to 6-0-1 against Philadelphia this season.

  • UCLA's Jalen Hill, who was arrested with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley in China in 2017, announces retirement from basketball

    UCLA forward Jalen Hill says "anxiety and depression problems" caused him to step away before Bruins' run to the men's NCAA Tournament Final Four.

  • How Isaiah Thomas fared in Pelicans debut Tuesday vs. Hawks

    Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA with the Pelicans. Here's how he performed in his season debut Tuesday night.

  • Davis begins process of putting own touches on UNC program

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Hubert Davis understands the challenge ahead of him in taking over at North Carolina. It's up to him to put his own touches on the program, even as he promises to follow the foundation set by Williams and the late Dean Smith from Davis' playing days with the Tar Heels. ''Coach Williams is the greatest.

  • Ruthless Real Madrid turn to Barca after Liverpool rout

    Real Madrid have made a habit of saving their best for the biggest moments of the season and their 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday suggested they could be ready to do it again.