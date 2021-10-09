Marcus Cannon placed on injured reserve

The Texans placed offensive tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve Saturday with a back injury. The team announced the move Saturday.

Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports Cannon has a disc issue that has caused sciatica.

The Texans acquired Cannon in a trade with the Patriots this offseason. He played all 47 plays in last week’s loss to the Bills, the third consecutive game he has taken every snap.

Cannon will miss a minimum of three games before becoming eligible to return from IR.

Charlie Heck will replace him at right tackle.

Heck, a 2020 fourth-round choice, has played only two offensive snaps and six on special teams. He played three games with one start last season as a rookie, seeing action on 103 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams.

“We have the next man up mentality,” Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil said, via Wilson. “We just need to keep working and just next man up. Marcus is hurt, but Charlie Heck is up this week, so we’ve got to worry about Charlie Heck and the rest of the line will get it done.”

The Texans also announced they elevated backup quarterback Jeff Driskel as a COVID-19 replacement with defensive tackle Ross Blacklock on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Driskel will back up rookie starter Davis Mills with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve with a strained hamstring.

Receiver Chris Moore was a standard elevation from the practice squad.

