Marcus Cannon injury: Patriots OT reportedly gets good news on shoulder

The bad news: The New England Patriots lost their starting right tackle to injury Sunday night in their season opener.

The good news: He may not be sidelined for long.

Marcus Cannon's left shoulder injury isn't believed to be season-ending or even long-term, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

Some context with Patriots starting right tackle Marcus Cannon's shoulder injury: It is not considered anything season-ending, or long-term in nature, per a source. Cannon underwent tests Monday after landing hard on the shoulder in the fourth quarter Sunday night. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 10, 2019

Cannon suffered the injury on a Patriots run player late in the fourth quarter of their 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He walked off the field under his own power and was listed as questionable to return at the time.

The 31-year-old is a key cog in New England's offensive line, and with center David Andrews already lost for the season, it's good to hear Cannon shouldn't miss extended time.

Starting left guard Joe Thuney slid over to right tackle Sunday night in Cannon's absence, while new addition Jermaine Eluemunor filled Thuney's spot.

