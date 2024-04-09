Marcus Brady on Chargers’ wide receivers: ‘We know we have to fill the room’

Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady gave his assessment of the wide receiver room on Monday when asked about it in his media availability:

Right now, we have a small group, as it is [laughter]. They know that, we know that. It’s still early right now. Obviously, we have the Draft coming up. We’ll see where that goes. Then, talking to [General Manager] Joe [Hortiz] and Jim [Harbaugh], obviously, we know that we have to fill the room. We’ll get to that point when the time’s right.

As Brady mentions, the draft is rapidly approaching for the team and there should be an expectation that multiple wide receivers will be added between now and OTAs. If not numerous wideouts in the draft, specifically, the Chargers have also been linked to free agents like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Boyd.

On the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Brady said they’re trying to ultimately replace the production of two players that have had “elite success” in the league.

Brady also said that the No. 1 thing they’re looking for in wide receivers is the ability to get open.

The number one thing is being able to get open, create space and give a throw for the quarterback. Guys that are great off of the line of scrimmage on their releases, if they’re getting pressed, guys that are great at top of the route, and then guys that can make those tough catches. It’s a combination of all three of those. Then, kind of go from there.

Sitting a little over two weeks from the draft, we’ll see how the Chargers evaluate some of the current class based on ability. Brady also mentioned that he “loves” working hand in hand with wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal right now in getting guys to learn the terminology early on. Surely, both coaches’ player evaluation and development skill sets could become important soon.

