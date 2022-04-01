Marcus Bingham Jr. says goodbye to Spartan Nation

Marcus Bingham Jr. has officially declared that he is forgoing his final year of eligibility to pursue a professional career in basketball. After four strong years of donning the green and white, Bingham has made the decision to move on from Michigan State.

Spartan Nation has been in full support of Bingham’s decision to pursue a professional route in basketball, and surely will be cheering him on every step of the way.

Bingham took to Twitter to give Spartan Nation a goodbye message.

Looking forward to what’s next. Keep sending me your blessings granny 🙏🏾 30 out 💚 pic.twitter.com/X4QEUJSAtk — Marcus Bingham Jr (@marcusbingham0) March 31, 2022

