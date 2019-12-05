How Marcus Arroyo’s name popping up in the coaching carousel affects Oregon

In a time of collegiate football postseason play, the coaching carousel has begun.

How might this effect the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks? Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo's name popped up Wednesday, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, for the UNLV head coaching vacancy.

Report: Oregon OC Marcus Arroyo named candidate for UNLV HC job https://t.co/ZNcslorBfj — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) December 5, 2019

According to the report, another name on that list will be across the field from Arroyo at the Pac-12 Championship on Friday: Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

Arroyo joined the Oregon program as a part of Willie Taggart's staff back in 2017 as Oregon's co-offensive coordinator as well as the coach for the quarterbacks/tight ends. Before his tenure at Oregon, Arroyo spent two seasons as the running backs coach for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

How this effects the Ducks

It's not always good for team morale to hear one of your own coach's names being thrown out to take another position, especially now that the Ducks are San Jose bound for the Pac-12 Championship game.

A dialed-in, focused week with limited distractions is what's needed for the Ducks right now with No. 5 Utah looming at the end of the short week. This will be the final season that senior quarterback Justin Herbert will be coached by Arroyo as Herbert is NFL bound in a few months.

