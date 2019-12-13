Marcus Arroyo will coach Oregon in the Rose Bowl… Why this matters

On Friday, UNLV held an introductory press conference for their next head football coach, Marcus Arroyo. He walked up to the stage, sporting a dark suit, bright red Rebel tie, slicked comb-over hairdo and a grin from ear to ear eager to begin his next adventure in his coaching career.

But before doing so, Arroyo has one final piece of unfinished business to attend to: coaching the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl is an opportunity that I plan on being apart of and that is ultra exciting for what we've done and the athletes that I've had a chance to be apart of. Again, that's an awesome thing. But I'm locked in here [UNLV] and full speed ahead since we had this conversation about the opportunity [UNLV football head coach]. -- Marcus Arroyo

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m. PT: New @unlvfootball Head Coach Marcus Arroyo Introductory Press Conference #UNLVFB https://t.co/JEhObyTyAO — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) December 13, 2019

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Two big points stand out in Arroyo's decision to coach the Ducks in the Rose Bowl.

- Team morale. Keeping the train moving forward. After being in an offensive drought for two straight games against Arizona State and Oregon State, Oregon's offense got rolling once again in the Pac-12 Championship and did so against a great defense in Utah, defeating the Utes 37-15. Arroyo's play-calling combined with senior quarterback Justin Herbert's arm and legs put the beat down and physically outmatched Utah.

- For Justin Herbert. The relationship between offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and quarterback cannot go understated. It is the fuel behind the engine. Senior quarterback Justin Herbert and Arroyo have been inseparable for the past two seasons and have the utmost trust in one another.

It is important for the two to maintain this connection with that stout Wisconsin defense looming around the corner.

