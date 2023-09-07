Marcus Armstrong will race full time for Chip Ganassi Racing next season in No. 11

IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach - Practice

Marcus Armstrong will move a full-time schedule in his second NTT IndyCar Series season with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The team announced Armstrong, 23, had signed a multiyear contract extension.

The Christchurch, New Zealand, native leads the 2023 rookie of the year standings entering the Sept. 10 finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca despite competing only on road and street courses while sharing the No. 11 Dallara-Honda with Takuma Sato.

Armstrong will move to ovals in 2024 as a teammate to Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and Linus Lundqvist. He will make his oval debut in a Sept. 13 test at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I am very proud and excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year and beyond," Armstrong said in a release. " Together with this very talented and experienced team, I am confident we can compete at the highest level in this championship. I feel very grateful that Chip has given me the time to adapt to IndyCar and has helped me every step of the way in what has been a good season.

“I’ve spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my teammates and Dario. I’m very grateful for how much help I’ve received from each team member. With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results. I will be racing on the ovals for the first time next year and it’s an exciting challenge that I’m confident I can learn quickly.

"I spent the entire month of May either in the engineering office or in the pit stand this year, trying to familiarize myself with the details of oval racing. It’s a challenge that excites me a lot.”