Marcus Allen reflects on breaking Super Bowl rushing record
Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen talks with Andrea Kremer about breaking the Super Bowl rushing record. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Cubs' offseason looked up in the past week after months of slumber and payroll-slashing, but it was the Cardinals who may have reclaimed control of the NL Central with one of the deals of the century, trading for Nolan Arenado.
The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.
Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.
I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]
Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.
Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]
The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...
Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.
Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to end the dominance of the game’s big-hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the Tours. The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48in driver to overpower Augusta National at The Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists - including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods - had been waiting for since the powers-that-be signalled last February that, with the 'Distance Insights' project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated is “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what they are labelling the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game is all but inevitable - “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” - they will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined In the short-term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put some sort of brake on the long-hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big-hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment-makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” so as to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that while the weekend hacker will still be able to use the best technology can offer - there is clearly no appetite in altering things significantly at recreational level - the pros will face game-changing restrictions.
After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
"I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.
LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.
It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]
The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]
Mike Sando says look at which teams need QBs the most. Sound like anyone you know?
American finished ‘Notorious’ in the pair’s main-event rematch in Abu Dhabi
The coaches played a part in which defensive players were kept, signed or let walk in 2020. That staff is no longer here. The impact of these choices resides in South Beach and/or in $ that could have gone to a Dak deal. A breakdown of the breakdown.
Duke’s final play in Monday’s 77-75 loss to Miami pretty much summed up the night. Miami standout Isaiah Wong was at the free throw line with a one-and-one. With only Duke players lined up for the rebound, Wong missed it.