Marcum signs with Hanover to continue football career

May 6—DOVER — Carter Marcum has put in a lot of time during his tenure at Western Boone to become the best football player he can be.

After seeing spot minutes during his first three seasons as a Star, Marcum put in the work in the off-season, earning the right to be a captain this past fall. That work ethic has also earned him the opportunity to play at the next level, where he will play football at Hanover.

He had a signing ceremony at the school on Monday afternoon.

"I am really excited to get to work," Marcum said. "I had verbally committed and posted about it, but this really finalizes it and I am excited to work on it."

The Panthers are an NCAA Division III program that plays in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

They finished last season 7-3 under head coach Matthew Theobald.

Much like Western Boone teammate Cannon Brunes, who will join Marcum at Hanover next year, it was the close-knit bonds of the football team that drew Marcum to the school.

"It was definitely the brotherhood of the team," Marcum said. "It reminds me a lot of here. The brotherhood they have and the campus, it reminded me of home and I knew it would be my home away from home."

Marcum earned second team all-conference honors this past season.

He had 41 tackles (15 solo and 6.0 for a loss) and was second on the team with 4.5 sacks. He also blocked a punt and two field goals.

Offensively he chipped in with 40 yards rushing and 50 receiving, scoring a touchdown.

"Their coach liked my size and my versatility," Marcum said. "They liked that I can do a lot of different things on the field and I can play wherever they need me."

Marcum said since the season ended in the fall he has been putting in the work to get stronger, faster and in better shape before heading off to Hanover.

He is also a key piece of the Western Boone baseball team, batting .347 with 17 runs scored for the 12-7 Stars.

As he winds up his time at Western Boone, Marcum said there are a few things that will always stand out to him.

"I'm definitely going to remember the Friday Night Lights and the brotherhood we had on the team," he said. "I am going to remember all the connections I made here."

Marcum plans on studying pre-med.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.