Marcos Rojo: Manchester United defender joins Boca Juniors for undisclosed fee

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Marcos Rojo has left Manchester United and completed a permanent move to Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee.

Rojo made just 17 appearances for United after signing a new three-year contract in March 2018.

The 30-year-old defender was yet to make an appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, having been left out of United’s squad for the Champions League group stages.

Rojo spent the second half of last season on loan at Estudiantes in his native Argentina and was granted permission to find a new club before his Old Trafford contract expired at the end of the season.

More follows…