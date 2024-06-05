Marcondes a free agent after Bournemouth release

Emiliano Marcondes is now a free agent after being released by Bournemouth - does that open the door to a potential permanent return to Hibernian?

During a six-month loan at Easter Road last season, the Danish midfielder scored three goals in 17 appearances.

The 29-year-old enjoyed some standout performances in an underperforming Hibs team that finished in the Premiership's bottom six.

Wage demands for a permanent deal could prove to be excessive for the Leith side if they make a move.

Hibs are also yet to appoint a first-team manager after the departure of Nick Montgomery, who brought Marcondes to the club, which could be another factor in any potential deal.