Marco Wilson named NFC defensive player of the week

The Cardinals took control of last Thursday’s victory over the Saints late in the first half when they scored a pair of pick-sixes off of quarterback Andy Dalton.

Cornerback Marco Wilson took the first one to the house, returning the pass 38 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Now he’s been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Wilson also had three tackles and another pass defensed in the 42-34 victory.

In his second season, Wilson has recorded 29 total tackles, five passes defensed, an interception, and one forced fumble.

It’s the first time Wilson has won a defensive player of the week award.

The Cardinals will be back in action on Sunday when they visit the Vikings.

