Marco Silva unhappy with Everton players 'hiding' as side prepares for crucial run of matches

Marco Silva has accused his ­Everton players of “hiding” ahead of a ­potentially crucial run of games, starting with Tuesday's Carabao Cup trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

But Silva could be losing his grip on members of his squad, with question marks emerging over his lengthy training sessions and ­ability to motivate his team.

Everton have lost three of their past four Premier League matches, the latest defeat coming at home against newly promoted Sheffield United, to put manager Silva under pressure.

“It is not the moment for anyone to hide,” Silva said. “I said it inside the dressing room, too [after the Sheffield United defeat] – there is nowhere we can hide, we have to show stronger character, personality. Unfortunately, in some ­moments, we didn’t see that. Now I don’t want anyone hiding, not me, not them. It is a moment for us to go and play football and to take ­responsibility as well.

“In the second half, I didn’t see that ability and in some moments many players were hiding and didn’t give solutions. I want ­everyone there – football is about playing and showing strong ­character. No one can hide. No one, I am always here for you, I am ­always here for our fans, I will not hide, no one can hide.”

A section of Everton supporters booed the team at the end of the Sheffield United defeat and Silva now faces the task of trying to keep his players, as well as the fans, on side. While there is sympathy for Silva in some quarters, following a summer in which no central ­defender was signed and the club’s transfer strategy appeared ­muddled, there are also issues for the Portuguese to address.

The biggest of those appears to be the mental fatigue some players are feeling as a result of his long, tactical training sessions and ­preference for his squad to stay in a hotel before all games.

There is also a sense that he is failing to inspire his team and dwells on bad results for too long, rather than quickly lifting his ­players.

Silva has been attempting to solve his team’s inability to defend set-pieces with little improvement. Since the start of last season, Everton have conceded 20 goals from corners and free-kicks – more than any other Premier League team.

The problem has resulted in Silva making his squad practise defending set-pieces for repetitive sessions of up to an hour long at times, but there is a feeling they have ­become counterproductive.

Individuals have become bored during set-piece practice and switched off to the instructions they are being given. Those not ­directly involved have to hang around and can lose concentration.

Silva likes to keep his players at the training ground for long periods, but groups of them are used to more intense sessions under past managers or at former clubs.

He also prefers the squad to stay together in a hotel before home and away games, meaning players will often only have a couple of hours to return home after a Friday session before having to meet up again, which can be unpopular.

Silva’s demeanour on the touchline has been commented on by frustrated fans, who would like to see more passion, and questions have been asked over whether he can motivate his players.

Sources claim the 42-year-old stews on bad results and is not an inspiring character on the training pitch or in the dressing room. The situation has not yet hit crisis point, but Everton face a critical fortnight before the international break in which they travel to Championship club Wednesday, host Manchester City and visit Burnley.

Silva admitted the Wednesday game had become “really important”, but refused to give any clues over whether he would make wholesale changes.

He added: “We have to look at ­respecting the competition, respecting our goals for that competition and what we want to achieve in it. We have to be strong, we want to go to the next round, so that is what we want, a reaction in this game.”