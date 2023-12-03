Marco Silva insists Fulham are moving in right direction despite late Liverpool heartbreak

Marco Silva bemoaned Liverpool’s late comeback at Anfield and insisted his Fulham side did not deserve to lose the game.

Fulham were 10 minutes away on Sunday from condemning Liverpool to their first home defeat since October last year and only their second in 49 matches, but Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold hit goals in the 87th and 88th minutes to earn the Reds a 4-3 comeback win.

The manner of the defeat - leading with three minutes to go - left Silva and his players feeling dejected at the final whistle.

“We deserved much more than what we take from the game, that is clear”, Silva said. “We showed the character and personality to come back twice and score.

"To be able to score the third goal in a very good style [was pleasing], and overall we deserve much more from the game.

“To come to Anfield to play the way we did, to come back twice, and to take the lead... it’s not easy. The way they scored the [first two] goals was world-class.”

Recalling the seven minutes during which Fulham were in the lead, Silva said: “We know the game is never 100 per cent under control against these types of sides.

Agonising: Fulham conceded two late goals to lose 4-3 against Liverpool at Anfield (REUTERS)

"In one moment they can make something. But the game was more or less under control.

“Great finishing again from them. Clearly the players didn’t deserve [to lose]. Many, many positives for them. They have to be proud. Unfortunately for us, we didn’t take what we deserved, but we are going to get the points in the next few games.

“The good win last Monday [3-2 against Wolves] shows we are going in the right direction. We need points, and this afternoon was a great Premier League match.

"It showed our qualities, but of course we need points for confidence. Yes, we’ve scored six goals in six days, but we’ve conceded [six] as well.”