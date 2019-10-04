Marco Silva determined to be in it for the long haul with 'project' Everton

Everton have lost their last three matches in the Premier League to pile the pressure on Marco Silva in the dugout - REUTERS

Everton manager Marco Silva is ‘100 percent sure’ he has the backing to see through a long-term plan at Goodison Park as he looks to ease mounting pressure at Burnley this weekend.

Three successive Premier League defeats have left the Merseysiders’ in the bottom half, a poor sequence undermining the season’s aspiration of challenging for a European place.

But Silva says there is no point the club pursuing a policy of slow and steady growth by buying young players, only to ditch the manager if the bumps in the road get too uncomfortable.

On that point, Silva at least feels he has the support of director of football, Marcel Brands.

“We have to be on the same page. We must be,” said Silva.

Everton players have been making the walk back to the centre circle a lot recently, having conceded eight goals in their past three Premier League matches Credit: Getty Images

“If you ask me if I feel I am with Marcel, then 100 per cent because it doesn’t make sense for a football club to have a project and then change it because we didn’t win the last three games. You cannot do that, it is impossible.”

If Brands’ kudos is not in doubt, there is more ambiguity about major shareholder Farhad Moshiri who during his Goodison era has often shown himself trigger happy when supporter discontent grows.

Silva needs Premier League points to calm the mood.

“We inside the club know what happened last summer. We are football people,” he said.

“I know what the club asked me as well. Stability is so important. If you ask me then I don’t feel anything has changed in the last week. Of course I am not happy, the players are not happy, everyone inside is not happy.

“We showed last summer that we had a project and I am the manager to handle and work with the players we have. As a football club we know what the project is. And our project cannot change and you cannot be in panic because we lost the last three games.

"That doesn’t make sense. We have to work to improve to learn from the mistakes and after go stronger and work harder for the next game.

"You sign Fabian (Delph) and Alex (Iwobi) because they know the Premier League, but the other players need time to perform and adapt. If they had come early in the pre-season they would have been the solution.

"Unfortunately, they didn’t come and it is up to me to keep working with them and do the best. It is not about finding excuses because I don’t need to find excuses.

"It is the reality and all of you are seeing what has happened. We have quality and the players are working hard. We want to see them winning football matches as fast as we can because after I know we will see them performing at a different level.”