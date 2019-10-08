Marco Silva to continue as Everton manager ahead of 'must-win' West Ham match

Everton has managed just seven points from their eight league games this season under Marco Silva - CameraSport

Marco Silva will remain in charge of Everton after the international break. Pressure has grown on Silva, who is firmly the bookmakers favourite to be the next manager to be sacked, with Everton dropping into the Premier League’s bottom three following four successive defeats.

It means the 42-year-old’s position is under serious scrutiny by Everton’s hierarchy but it seems he will continue as manager – for now – with the home league game against West Ham United on Saturday October 19 appearing crucial.

Silva has himself labelled the fixture a “must-win” after collecting just seven points in the opening eight league games which have included defeats to newly-promoted Aston Villa and Sheffield United and last Saturday’s loss to Burnley.

Everton have only played one team from last season’s top six – losing at home to Manchester City albeit with an improved performance two weekends ago.

With Newcastle beating Manchester United it means Everton have slipped into the relegation places ahead of the international break which is bad timing for Silva.

However Everton are desperate for him to succeed and want to have a young manager who builds for the long-term. In saying that Silva accepts that results have to improve drastically and not least because the club overhauled the squad again in the summer with signings including Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and converting Andre Gomes' loan into a permanent deal.

Silva was frustrated in his pursuit of a central defender with Everton having failed to persuade Chelsea to sell Kurt Zouma, who was on loan at Goodison Park last season. Defensive failings have been a significant problem and not least with Everton’s weakness at defending set-pieces as was evidenced again away to Burnley.

Silva has met with Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri twice in the last few weeks and believes that the club will give him a little more time and there is certainly a will for him to succeed in what is the second year of a three-year contract.

However the Portuguese knows the pressure is on and spoke about the West Ham game after the loss at Turf Moor. “And when I say to you it is a must-win game, it is a must-win game, we should win that game, we must win that game to get the three points and get a better position on the table and grow our confidence,” Silva said. “I don’t have any problems with the pressure.”