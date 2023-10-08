Marco Rossi with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Marco Rossi (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 10/07/2023
Marco Rossi (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 10/07/2023
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The Rangers surprised the Orioles with a win in Baltimore, and then the Astros did what they do in October, rolling to a victory over the Twins
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
The Braves and Dodgers will also play their first playoff games of 2023 after earning the top two seeds in the NL.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
Verstappen clinched after teammate Sergio Perez crashed out of the race.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
By the time Bryson Stott hit a grand slam to put the Phillies up 7-0 on Wednesday, Citizens Bank Park felt more like a party than a contest.
The NL East rematch and heavyweight fight of the MLB postseason's second round begins Saturday.
Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.