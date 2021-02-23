Marco Rose tries to rally Borussia Monchengladbach despite his impending exit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Hampson, PA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marco Rose has attempted to rally his Borussia Monchengladbach side as the shock news of his impending departure overshadows their daunting Champions League assignment against Manchester City.

Fans of the German club reacted angrily last week when it was announced Rose would leave at the end of the season to take charge at Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The side then slumped to a surprise 2-1 loss to struggling Mainz at the weekend, leaving them eighth in their domestic competition ahead of their return to European action.

Gladbach came through a tough group that included Real Madrid and Inter Milan to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League but the task ahead is a formidable one.

Rose’s side must travel to Budapest for the ‘home’ leg of their last-16 tie against in-form Premier League leaders Manchester City on Wednesday.

City are 10 points clear at the top of the English league and still involved in two domestic cup competitions, as well as the Champions League. They have won their last 18 matches in all competitions, a record for an English top-flight side.

Rose’s preparations have involved a passionate plea to his squad.

“I’m thrilled that the lads get to play in a game like this,” the 44-year-old German said at a press conference. “I hope when they go to bed tonight, they think about how they felt in Madrid when we qualified.

“If there is something that Manchester City don’t like, then it’s not having the ball. We need to play with courage and defend with passion. I have a team that is absolutely capable of that.”

Gladbach and City are not unfamiliar Champions League opponents. They were paired in the group stages of both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 editions, with City winning three of the four meetings and the other being a draw.

Veteran defender Oscar Wendt is confident the occasion should help the team find their spark.

“We are absolutely buzzing about the game,” said the 35-year-old Swede. “It’s a Champions League last-16 tie against perhaps the best team in the world right now.

“We train every day to play games like these. We’ve already come up against some world-class sides in the Champions League and we showed we can give them a game.

“We hope to do the same against Manchester City.”

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.

  • Derrick Lewis pulls out wild KO to beat Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19

    "The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Draymond Green's double standard, the struggling Celtics and NBA Top Shot

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • After Carson Wentz trade, could Eagles draft a QB at No. 6 to compete with Jalen Hurts?

    Could the Eagles still draft a QB? Might the Colts be open to more draft-pick dealing? We dive in on how the trade changed the landscape.

  • Myles Turner launches fundraiser for Texas families hurt by storm after troll's Venmo request

    "Here's a penny for your thoughts."

  • Joey Logano explains his side of the last lap at Daytona, says he hasn't spoken to Brad Keselowski yet

    Logano said that he hasn't spoken to Keselowski about the Daytona 500 yet because he wanted their conversation to happen after everyone cooled off.

  • UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

    Derrick Lewis finished a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point, taking out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night full of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-tying knockout on Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division coming into Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after blasting No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes kept his distance early and for good reason. As soon as he moved in, Lewis landed a hard punch that briefly staggered him. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more cautiously, darting in and out of Lewis’s punching power. Lewis got off balance midway through the round and Blaydes took advantage, hitting him with a couple punches and a few leg kicks that backed him up. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a couple of hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pressed on, driving a knee to the chin and following with an arching elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after he accidentally caught Lewis with a finger to the eye. Blaydes shot early in round two, but couldn’t score the takedown. He took the center of the Octagon, Lewis gingerly backing away. Confident from his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another takedown, this time running straight into a Lewis uppercut. The explosive punch sent Blaydes crashing to the canvas. Lewis dropped a couple more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. With the knockout of Blaydes, Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So what's next? Lewis isn't sure. "I heard Jon Jones is coming up. So it ain't make no sense for me to say I'm fighting for the title. So we'll just see," he said after the fight. If he were given a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. "Stipe. I guess Stipe. I like them wrestlers," Lewis said, having just knocked out a fighter that was supposed to be able to out-wrestle him. Derrick Lewis punches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard fought nod over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decision victory over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira came out firing with punches, which set up an early takedown. Kunitskaya briefly regained her feet, but Vieira again took her to the canvas. Vieira smothered her for the majority of the round, trying to advance to full mount, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard, as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira again stormed Kuntiskaya, but this time Kunitskaya got control in the clinch and took top position in Vieira's guard as they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who returned to her feet on several occasions, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. Toward the end of round two, Kunitskaya took top side position, driving knees and elbows into Vieira's side. Round three started with both women being a little more hesitant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double-leg, quickly taking half mount. She moved to full mount midway through the round. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back, constantly attacking and punching. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, ending the final frame with some heavy punches from inside Vieira's guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt like she had done enough to win, but wasn't confident that the judges would see it the same way. "I feel like I did do my job." Yana Kunitskaya ground and pounds Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put on the most impressive performance of his career, as he dominated Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out swinging for the fences, looking to take Rosa's head off. He rocked Rosa, but was unable to score the knockout that he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa's world, Minner continued his domination. Though Rosa searched for submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner maintained control, bludgeoning Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa's face was bloodied, and Minner new he had the victory. The judges agreed, scoring the fight unanimously in his favor. Darrick Minner punches Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Chris Daukaus stakes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two first-round finishes, but made it three for three with his first-round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 career submission victories to his credit, immediately tried to put Daukaus on the canvas. He was unable to do so. Daukaus fended off the takedown attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, unloading until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:55 of the first frame. With little more than seven minutes of time in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely forcing his way into the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Phil Hawes takes a majority nod over Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got out to an early start, controlling the fight against Nassourdine Imavov in rounds one and two. He seemed to be well ahead going into the third frame, when Imavov turned the tide. Imavov rocked Hawes, had him wobbled, but couldn't put him away. In the end, not getting the finish cost Imavov the fight. The judges scored it 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges notched it in Hawes's favor, handing him a majority decision. Phil Hawes punches Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Tom Aspinall submits former champ Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took the fight to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He backed Arlovski to the fence in round one, unloading with punch after punch, unable to put him away. In round two, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly transitioned to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > Belal Muhammad steps up to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 Results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis def Curtis Blaydes by KO (punch) at 1:26, R1Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya def Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner def Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon def Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: John Castaneda def Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at 4:53, R1Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 0:56, R1Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini -- CANCELEDWomen's Flyweight Bout: Casey O'Neill def Shana Dobson TKO (punches) at 3:41, R2Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch) at 3:05, R1Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:32, R2

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

    The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • Andrew Wiggins with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/20/2021

  • Mavericks gauging trade value of former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis: report

    The Dallas Mavericks are gauging the trade value of former Knicks star Kristaps Porzinigis, league sources tell Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

  • Lakers broadcast puts Isaiah Thomas in Wizards' starting lineup over Russell Westbrook

    A mishap on the Lakers' broadcast had everyone doing a double-take Monday night.

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.

  • ‘Very, very strong feeling’ in Pittsburgh that it’s time to move forward without Big Ben

    Contract talks that were expected to start between Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month haven't begun.

  • Curtis Blaydes says Derrick Lewis is underestimating him heading into UFC Vegas 19

    The match-up slated to take place Saturday at UFC Vegas 19 between number two ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes and number four ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis has been brewing for some time. In fact, both fighters were calling for bouts against one another immediately after Lewis’s last fight, a victory over Aleksei Oleinik. In the post-fight press conference from that card in August 2020, Lewis claimed he could take Blaydes down and punish him on the ground. Speaking with MMAWeekly.com at the UFC Vegas 19 virtual media day, Blaydes said he chuckles at that idea. “I think he was just saying that to elicit some response from the media, which I think that was achieved,” Blaydes said. “If he shoots, that means he’s having a bad day. Derrick does not want to wrestle.” While Blaydes believes some of those comments made by Lewis could be attributed to his renown sense of humor, he also believes Lewis is genuinely underestimating his wrestling ability. “He understands I’m a badass wrestler because I understand that he’s got some crazy power in his hands. I’m not gonna be facetious and be like ‘Yeah, I’m gonna stand and I’m gonna knockout Derrick in the first round.’ That’s just looking for clickbait,” Blaydes said. “That’s not my thing, that’s his thing.” Curtis Blaydes heaps praise on teammate Cory Sandhagen, likens him to Anderson Silva While Blaydes trained for his fight with Lewis, his teammate and number two ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen was preparing for his match-up with Frankie Edgar. Blaydes said Sandhagen's evolution as a fighter is something to behold, heaping high praise for the top ranked bantamweight. “He was already good when I first joined Elevation and I got there almost five years ago,” Blaydes said. “But I’ve seen the growth and the maturation. I’ve seen him grow more confident in his techniques. I see him throw out all types of crazy techniques in the gym and it’s just amazing to watch.” Blaydes believes Sandhagen has the potential to become one of the greatest strikers that the sport has ever seen. “Imagine being in the gym watching Anderson Silva. I’m not comparing Cory to Anderson; I’m just saying I know Anderson has great hands,” Blaydes said. “I know he was probably pulling off some crazy techniques in the gym and the guys that were privy to watch it were probably like ‘Wow, we’re watching one of the best stand-up fighters of our generation,’ and I do believe Cory has the potential to be one of the best stand-up fighters of our generation.” Blaydes also picked Sandhagen to win in a potential match-up against former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who is returning from an USADA administered suspension after testing positive for EPO. “I think that favors Cory; I do. I know TJ’s very powerful. I know his resume because when I got to Elevation, TJ was there too,” Blaydes said. “So I know what he’s about and I know he’s a good wrestler. But Cory man, he brings it all together.” Blaydes hopes to bring another victory home to Elevation MMA along with Sandhagen’s when he takes on Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Australian Open beats the odds to lay out a blueprint

    Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic were rightly hailed as deserved Australian Open champions at the weekend but the ashen-faced former tennis coach standing behind them on the podium might be considered the real hero of the year's first Grand Slam. Tournament director Craig Tiley and his Tennis Australia team faced down sizeable odds to get the tournament up and running, albeit by the skin of their teeth at times, while much of the world was still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. "At the beginning, I think there were many people who doubted we could pull it off," South African Tiley told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

  • Albert Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

    In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.