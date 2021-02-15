Marco Rose New Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund From the Season 2021/22 Onwards

Reuters

Serena Williams will lead the charge of American women in the last-eight of the Australian Open and continue her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title when she meets a familiar foe in second seed Simona Halep on Tuesday. Williams, 39, is among three Americans who have made it to the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park this year and Wednesday's clash between Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula has ensured that at least one from the country will be in the last four. In contrast, Mackenzie McDonald was the only American male player to make the last 16 stage at this year's Australian Open.