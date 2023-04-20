Marco De Croce will be visiting Rutgers football (and his brother) on Thursday

Northern Valley Demarest lineman Marco De Croce will be visiting Rutgers football on Thursday. It is an opportunity for the Big Ten program to get in early with a recruit whose family has some serious ties to the university.

De Croce, who is now 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, is a class of 2025 recruit. He also plays basketball.

Thursday’s spring practice will also several other top recruits from the area on campus, including Bryce Jenkins. A four-star defensive lineman from Washington, D.C., Jenkins is a class of 2025 prospect who is likely to become one of the most sought-after players in the nation.

As for De Croce, he is a high-caliber offensive lineman who also plays defensive end. He is strong and powerful, generating good power from his lower body and his plant.

He also has good upper body strength, an area that clearly was seen during his sophomore season where he handled edge rushers more efficiently.

De Croce tweeted about the Rutgers football visit on Wednesday evening:

Excited to be at Rutgers University tomorrow, April 20th, for a spring practice! @GregSchiano @CoachValloneRU pic.twitter.com/QHs61KxN06 — Marco De Croce (@DecroceMarco) April 19, 2023

His brother, Joe De Croce, was a redshirt last year on the football team and was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Their father, Rich De Croce, attended Rutgers as well.

