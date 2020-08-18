Marco Andretti on Indy 500 car: ‘They put together a masterpiece for me’

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti stopped paying attention long ago to what people say about him on social media.

As a third-generation driver whose 15 NTT IndyCar Series seasons have yielded two victories (the most recent in 2011) over 240 starts, the withering criticism and comparisons to the success of his legendary grandfather, Mario, and his father and team owner, Michael, are inevitable.

But the Andretti Autosport driver soaked in the feedback Sunday when his pole position in the 104th Indy 500 brought a wave of congratulations from his IndyCar peers. On Twitter, Team Penske posted video of its drivers reacting to the pole. Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles shared the cheers of fans watching from outside the track across 16th Street.

“That was so cool,” Marco Andretti, who retweeted all of the posts, told NBC Sports in a Monday interview, a day after he became the first member of his famous racing family to win the Indy 500 pole in 33 years. “It felt super special for sure. Just rolling down pit lane, you could see everybody coming out to greet me, and that was so cool.





“When you have respect from your peers that means so much more to you about what you do, and I think a lot of them have witnessed my heartbreaks in the sport. My times when I’ve been so close and missed. So it was really cool to see. So I was really humbled by it.”

Among the most vocally supportive was the driver he dethroned by 0.017 mph for the top spot in the Fast Nine qualifying session. Scott Dixon said if he didn’t win the pole position, “honestly Marco was the guy I was hoping for because I think he deserved it.

“I know what this place means to his family and him especially, and it’s good to see him even under this pressure to make it work,” Dixon said. “Marco can get some bad rap from some people, but he’s such a nice person and a good friend for so many years, and he’s also a big talent. … I think it’s hard when you drive for a team that’s owned by your dad.”





Andretti said he still wants to see the interview with Dixon, but hearing the words touched him.

“That guy is just a pure stud,” Andretti said of the five-time IndyCar champion. “He’s a racer through and through, so to be able to hear that from him is pretty awesome.

“I have a lot of friends in the sport down the paddock. Scott and I are good friends and been competing for 15 years together, so a lot of my people I’ve competed against know what I can do on a given day, and that means a lot to me. They don’t necessarily judge me by my actual results, they judge me by capability, which is pretty cool.”

History ultimately will judge Andretti for how he performs in Sunday’s Greatest Spectacle in Racing (1 p.m. ET, NBC). As a rookie in 2006, Andretti lost to Sam Hornish Jr. by inches, the latest chapter of what is known to some as the “Andretti Curse” at Indy. Mario Andretti won only once in 1969 despite leading nearly 20% of his laps in 29 starts, and Michael Andretti went winless in 16 stars at the Brickyard.

All of those starts came in May, and with Indy delayed three months for the first time because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Marco (who had led more Indy 500 laps than 32 winners of the race) has joked that perhaps the curse doesn’t apply in August.

During a Monday interview with NBC Sports, Marco Andretti discussed his magical run at Indy last week, his connection with grandfather and his family’s history at IMS:

Q: For three consecutive days, your car was the fastest in practice and qualifying, but you didn’t get to the top of the board until near the end of Sunday’s session. Was that important to stay first and keep the momentum going into this break before the Carb Day final practice Friday?

MA: “Yeah, the team did a great job going back on a change that we started with so we knew yesterday was the last practice to make a big swing at something if you’re going to, and we did, and it was the wrong way, so they had to go back and change it back, and thank God we got out in time, because I don’t think I would have slept until Carb Day otherwise, so that last run was very important to reconfirm the car came back, and it was still good.

