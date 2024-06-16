Marchisio: ‘Two things prove Spalletti’s great work with Italy’

Former Italy international Claudio Marchisio feels that impressive performances from experienced and young Italy players against Albania prove Luciano Spalletti’s great work.

Ex-Juventus and Italy midfielder Marchisio commented on Italy’s win over Albania on Sunday during the Milano Football Week.

“Our national team was mature and it was not guaranteed after Albania’s early goal,” said Marchisio.

“Italy continued playing with their ideas, with quality and serenity.

“It means Spalletti has done excellent work. It’s proved not only by the cornerstones of the national team but also by youngsters such as Riccardo Calafiori. He showed his impressive shape and his character. We must be confident and proud of this national team.”

Calafiori made his senior Italy debut less than two weeks ago and started back-to-back games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania.