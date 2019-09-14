Marchi's 6 TD passes propel Sacred Heart past Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Marchi threw six touchdown passes, tying a school record, and Sacred Heart dominated the second half to defeat Lafayette 56-40 on Saturday.

Marchi completed 22 of 32 passes for 407 yards and threw three touchdown passes in each half. Kezio Snelling hauled in three of the TD passes, including a 75-yarder in the first quarter.

The play was the longest TD pass for the Pioneers (2-1) since the 2015 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lafayette (0-3) scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 24-21 at intermission.

The second half belonged to Sacred Heart as Julius Chestnut capped a 75-yard opening drive with the first of his two 1-yard TD runs and a 28-24 lead. Marchi found Tyrese Chambers from the 20 and Snelling from 65 yards out as the Pioneers led 42-27 by the end of the third. Snelling caught five passes for 158 yards, Chambers had nine catches for 133.

Keegan Shoemaker passed for 411 yards and rushed for 138 - the first Lafayette player to break 100 yards in both categories in a game since 2004.