Marchenko waived by Maple Leafs, could return to KHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs waived defenseman Alexey Marchenko on Monday afternoon, according to his agent, Dan Millstein.

The 25-year-old Marchenko joined the Maple Leafs last season when the team claimed him from the Detroit Red Wings in the middle of the season, but he never seemed to get much of an opportunity with the team. He appeared in just 11 games.

Between the two teams he appeared in 41 games during the season, scoring one goal and adding six assists. That one goal came during his brief time with the Maple Leafs.

According to the Athletic’s James Mirtle, Marchenko has been placed on unconditional waivers, meaning that his contract will be terminated and that he is expected to return to the KHL. Before officially joining the Red Wings organization in 2013 he spent four years playing for CSKA Moscow.

He was set to carry a $1.45 million salary cap hit this season. The Maple Leafs are facing a bit of a salary cap crunch — and a roster crunch — and still have to sign restricted free agent Connor Brown.



