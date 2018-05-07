Marchand: The whole NHL licking situation 'is pretty stupid'

TAMPA – Brad Marchand isn't typically on the same wavelength as the NHL with a lot of the decisions they make when it comes to anything involving the Bruins winger, and so it is with them coming down on him for his habit of licking opponents during this spring's playoffs. Marchand called the entire situation "pretty stupid" after he had to sit down with NHL Executive Vice-President and Director of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell, and discuss the league's edict on keeping his tongue to himself or he'd be subject to future supplemental discipline.

"It is what it is. I think it's pretty stupid...the whole situation," said Marchand, when asked about it after Boston's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 5 that eliminated them from the playoffs and ended their season. "If that's what they want to do then that's what they want to do."

The breaking point for the NHL was Friday night's Game 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning when Marchand licked Ryan Callahan's face after the two players had engaged in an altercation, and Callahan had given the B's winger a couple of pops with his gloved fist. Marchand had done it previously in the first round with Toronto's Leo Komarov without any warning from the league, but that changed on Saturday after a great deal of criticism levied at Marchand from around the hockey world.

The Saturday release from the NHL about the licking incidents read as follows: "The League put the player on notice that his actions [from Game 4] are unacceptable and similar behavior in the future will be dealt with by way of supplemental discipline."

Clearly it seemed like Marchand was missing a little bit of his edge after the licking sideshow of the last couple of days, and he was definitely off his game in Sunday afternoon's loss where he had zero shots on net, a couple of giveaways and an embellishment penalty called on him after a holding incident with Victor Hedman where it didn't seem like a dive at all. Now the quiet final playoff game for Marchand and the licking incident with Callahan will be what people remember most about No. 63 from this year's playoffs, and that's not really something that either Marchand or the Bruins should be shooting for, given his place in the league.

