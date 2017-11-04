Marchand praises Bruins' ability to play through 'good adversity'

Despite injuries, the Bruins have taken points in each of their past six games. "It's good adversity," says Brad Marchand. "You need to learn how to win in every situation."

BRIGHTON, Mass – Give the Bruins credit for the way they are hanging tough amid injuries and the expected learning-curve inconsistencies of their young players.

The Black and Gold have taken points in each of their past six games, including their past four all against teams in playoff position: the San Jose Sharks, L.A. Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Vegas Golden Knights. While clearly not playing dominant hockey or even a clear-cut winning brand of pucks, it's allowed them to remain within a couple of points of a playoff spot with the fewest games played in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins will have to continue doing that with a rugged November schedule ahead of them. Still, it's been so far, so good with a formula of tight-checking, productive power play and quality goaltending expected to pull them through the hard times. In the end, veteran Brad Marchand thinks they'll be better off for learning how to survive with David Krejci, David Backes, Ryan Spooner, Noel Acciari, Adam McQuaid and Anton Khudobin all currently out of commission.

"We've been playing some pretty decent hockey, especially based on the guys that we've been missing," said Marchand. "We're working on different areas of our game and those areas continue to improve. As long as we continue to get points we'll continue to grow our game and trend upward.

"It's good adversity. You need to learn how to win in every situation. You need to learn how to win when you're missing guys, when you're at full health and when you're tried from back-to-backs or whatever it is. You need to learn how to win those games because the best teams thrive throughout the year. You really can't have excuses at the end of the year [over] whether you're in the playoffs or not. You can't look back and say ‘if you weren't missing so many guys then you would've been in the playoffs.' It doesn't matter at the end of the day."