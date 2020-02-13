Marchand baffles Habs, sets up Bruins goal with absurd move

David Pastrnak moved into the goals lead by reaching 41 on Wednesday, with time for more. It will take something special for someone to top the move and assist from Brad Marchand for highlight of the night.

Marchand displayed much of what makes him such a superstar to put Boston up 1-0.

To start, he spotlighted his smarts by jumping on a puck for a turnover. Marchand then made an absurd move to get around Montreal’s defense, particularly (but really not just) Jeff Petry. Marchand proceeded to somehow find Pastrnak with a beautiful pass for one of the most primary primary assists you’ll see.

Watch that spectacle in the video above, because it needs to be seen.

Pastrnak then took over the show from there.





That second tally pushes Pastrnak to 40 on the season. With that, Pastrnak became the first Bruin to hit 40 goals since Glen Murray in 2002-03. Murray reached 44 that year, with Joe Thornton playing the role of a slightly taller Marchand in that case.

Pastrnak then completed a hat trick during the second period. With 41 goals (and counting?) Pastrnak now leads the Maurice Richard Trophy race.

IT'S RAINING HATS IN BOSTON! #MTLvsBOS David Pastrnak x 3 🚨🚨🚨 Presented by: @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/mzTYSmZKBT — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 13, 2020





There’s still time for Marchand and Pastrnak to make more magic. Watch the game on NBCSN and/or stream it live here.

