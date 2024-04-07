March Madness Women’s Championship Game Livestream: How to Watch Iowa vs. South Carolina Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness women’s championship game online for free with trials to DirecTV Stream and fuboTV.

More from Rolling Stone

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

It’s all led up to today’s game in Cleveland. After Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the UConn Huskies in the women’s Final Four showdown, the Hawks will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in today’s March Madness women’s national championship game. Can Clark, Hannah Stuelke, and the Iowa team win a national title after losing it to LSU last year, or will the Gamecocks and guard Raven Johnson wrap up their undefeated record with a national championship win? Here’s where to stream the Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness women’s championship game online without cable.

How to Watch Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness Women’s Championship Game Online

Not sure where to watch the March Madness women’s game without cable? These streaming services carry ABC:

Stream Iowa vs. South Carolina Women’s Championship on DirecTV Stream

If you want to watch today’s Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness women’s championship online, you can stream it live with DirecTV Stream. The streaming service lets you watch local channels like ABC with its Entertainment + Sports plan, which starts at $84.98 a month for your first three months of streaming. The best part is that it comes with a five-day free trial, making it one of the only live TV streamers that makes it easy to stream the March Madness women’s championship game for free.

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

Stream Iowa vs. South Carolina on fuboTV

Fans can also watch today’s March Madness women’s championship game for free with fuboTV. Fubo carries local channels including ABC as part of its Pro Plan, making it easy to catch the Iowa vs. South Carolina matchup without cable. Subscriptions start at $79.99 a month, but you can snag a seven-day free trial before paying a cent to stream.

Get free Trial at fuboTV

Stream March Madness Women’s Championship Game on Sling TV

Another place you can see the Iowa vs. South Carolina women’s championship game is with a Sling subscription. Sling offers two different package options, but you’ll want the Sling Blue plan to get access to watch ABC. It comes with 42 channels, and costs $45 a month. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s still one of the more affordable subscriptions out there right now.

Get Sling From $45/month

Stream March Madness Women’s Championship on Hulu + Live TV

Basketball fans can also tune into the Iowa vs. South Carolina women’s championship over on Hulu + Live TV, which carries 95+ channels including ABC, plus Disney+ and ESPN+ too. The Hulu + Live TV bundle package costs $76.99 a month for the ad-supported tier.

Get Hulu + Live TV From $76.99/month

Can You Watch the March Madness Women’s Championship Game for Free?

Basketball fans have a few free ways to watch the March Madness women’s national championship game for free. Many live TV streaming services carry local broadcasts, including ABC, in their lineups. But if you want to watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina game without paying for a subscription, you can watch the championship online for free with a five-day DirecTV Stream free trial, or a seven-day fuboTV free trial.

What Time Is the Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness Championship?

The March Madness women’s national championship game takes place today, April 7, 2024, with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 2 p.m. CT.

What Channel Is the March Madness Women’s Championship Game on TV?

The Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness women’s championship airs live today on ABC.

iowa nike sweatshirt

$70

Buy on Nike

Iowa vs. South Carolina Odds, Predictions

With only a few hours to go before tip-off, oddsmakers currently have South Carolina as the favorite over the Hawks with a moneyline advantage of -295 against Iowa’s +225. The two teams will go head-to-head following last year’s March Madness matchup, in which the Hawks defeated the Gamecocks during the Final Four round. But will Clark lead Iowa to a national title, or will the Gamecocks walk away with an undefeated season?

“I don’t want my legacy to be, ‘Oh, Caitlin won X amount of games,’ or ‘Caitlin scored X amount of points.’ I hope it’s what I was able to do for the game of women’s basketball,” Clark recently told reporters, addressing comments about her GOAT status. “I hope it is the young boys and young girls that are inspired to play this sport or dream to do whatever they want to do in their lives. For it to come down to 40 minutes and for me to validate myself within 40 minutes, I don’t think that’s a fair assessment.”

This season, Clark broke the record to become the NCAA’s Division 1 all-time leading scorer, and will enter the WNBA draft in 2024 following her last college game of her career.

“If Caitlin wins the championship, she’s pretty damn good, yeah, like, she’s a GOAT,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “I mean, she’s really damn good regardless. But winning the championship would seal the deal. I hope to the dear Lord she doesn’t.”

Best of Rolling Stone