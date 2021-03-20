March Madness: Winners and losers from the men's NCAA tournament first round Saturday

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

After a first day of spectacular upsets, the second day of first round matchups in the men's NCAA Tournament are underway.

Bracket-busting and Cinderella runs were brewing but ultimately put to rest in the early set of games, as Kansas staved off No. 14 Northeastern's upset bid despite trailing at halftime and Florida State shook off a late rally by No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro. Both mid-majors were dangerous but couldn't pull it off against their power conference opponents.

Other upsets possibilities never materialized, as Colorado blew out Georgetown and LSU handily beat St. Bonaventure.

Winners and losers of Saturday's smorgasbord of games:

Winners

Florida State. The Seminoles (17-6) only led by one against their No. 13 seed opponent, UNC Greensboro, with five minutes left thanks to a big rally from the Spartans. But once FSU figured out how to manage against UNCG's zone defense to make patient plays, coach Leonard Hamilton's team was able to pull away for a 64-54 win and avoid a major upset against a very dangerous mid-major squad from the Southern Conference. RaiQuan Gray (17 points) had several pace-controlling buckets that kept UNCG at arm's length in the game's final minutes.

Kansas. The Jayhawks (21-8) trailed 46-38 at halftime vs. No. 14 seed Eastern Washington but came into their own in the second half thanks to a collective effort that saw five players score in double-figures. Kansas survived the upset bid and 35 points by the Eagles' Tanner Groves, finally pulling away 93-84. Marcus Garrett (23 points) and David McCormack (22 points) paced Kansas in this victory — which was a character-building win after the team pulled out of the Big 12 tournament due to COVID-19 protocols and had three players not travel for Saturday's game.

David McCormack (left) and Marcus Garrett react to a Kansas basket in the first half.
David McCormack (left) and Marcus Garrett react to a Kansas basket in the first half.

Losers

Georgetown. The Hoyas (13-13) weren't competitive in a 96-73 loss to Colorado and simply looked happy to be there after unexpectedly winning the Big East tournament. This was a bad matchup for coach Patrick Ewing's group at the No. 12 vs. No. 5 seed line given the Buffaloes' versatility and depth. Colorado's Jabari Walker came off the bench and was on fire from deep, canning five three-pointers to finish with 24 points.

St. Bonaventure. It was just too much Cam Thomas for the Bonnies (16-5) to handle in a 76-61 loss. The freshman guard who averages 22.6 points, scored with ease in this No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed clash, with 27 points. St. Bonaventure was the best team in the Atlantic 10 but didn't look like it belonged in the same building against its SEC opponent. Because of COVID-19, the Bonnies played seven fewer games than LSU this year. It showed. The loss hurts because an injury-plagued Michigan probably will be the second-round opponent, so there's potential for a big upset.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness: Winners, losers from men's NCAA Tournament on Saturday

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas vs Eastern Washington Best Bets, Odds

    No. 3 Kansas and No. 14 Eastern Washington met for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. EWU is 0-9 vs Big 12 teams and will go for win No. 1 today. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

  • March Madness schedule 2021: TV channels, tip times, bracket, dates, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

    The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan. RELATED: How to watch, live stream every March Madness 2021 game Check out

  • March Madness live updates: The scores and moments you need to know from Saturday at men's NCAA Tournament

    March Madness and the men's NCAA Tournament continue Saturday with 16 more games in the first round. Follow along for updates, reaction and analysis.

  • NCAA sets arena limits for March Madness at 22% capacity

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The NCAA released capacity figures for the six March Madness venues Thursday. Games at Indiana University will be limited to 500 attendees, or 3% of capacity. Farmers Coliseum will hold 1,200 fans (18%), Hinkle Fieldhouse will hold 1,250 (14%) and Bankers Life Fieldhouse will hold between 2,500 and 3,800 (13-19%) depending on the time of the games and postgame cleanup.

  • Sister Jean is heading back to March Madness, and trolling Kentucky on the way

    "I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun with Bucks OT celebration, orders Philly cheesesteak during interview

    Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Kevin Holland sees Derek Brunson as UFC's middleweight 'gatekeeper'

    Brunson will provide a welcome to the Top 10 to the 10th-ranked Holland.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Tiger Woods 'back home' and recovering after serious car crash

    Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he was back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day." The one-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support. Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods. A dozen or so players at the Workday Championship in Florida wore black trousers and red shirts - the Sunday colours of Woods for his record-tying 82 victories on the PGA Tour - in the final round.

  • Damian Lillard's 50-point night leads Blazers to dynamite comeback over Pelicans

    Lillard scored 50 points on 20 shots, and led the Blazers to a win with seven points in the final minute of the game.

  • Titans players react to Isaiah Wilson getting cut by Dolphins

    Isaiah Wilson's short NFL career may already be over.

  • Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland’s draft picks

    Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland's draft picks as of March 20th

  • Dolphins reportedly cut former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson three days after trading for him

    Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.

  • Kenny Golladay reportedly signs 4-year, $72 million deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.

  • Eagles could be a trade destination for Nick Foles as Bears look to move on from QB

    Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Nick Foles could be traded from the Bears to the Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could target CB Jaycee Horn with pick No. 23

    After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

  • Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault win Alpine skiing World Cup overall titles

    Petra Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault won the Alpine skiing World Cup overall titles. Mikaela Shiffrin finished second in the slalom season standings.