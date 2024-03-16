March Madness: Where Seton Hall, Princeton, Saint Peter's stand for 2024 NCAA Tournament

New Jersey has sent at least one team to March Madness each year since 2015, and that streak is poised to continue Sunday.

But the Garden State’s three candidates for this year’s NCAA Tournament, Seton Hall, Princeton and Saint Peter’s, face a remarkably different countdown to the bracket’s unveiling Sunday at 6 p.m. on CBS.

Seton Hall (20-12) is playing a waiting game after bowing out of Thursday’s Big East Tournament quarterfinals with a blowout loss to St. John’s. Princeton (24-3) controls its own destiny as the top seed in the four-team Ivy League Tournament, which concludes noon Sunday at Columbia. Fifth-seeded Saint Peter’s (18-13) will look to upset second-seeded Fairfield in the MAAC Tournament final Saturday night at 7:30 in Atlantic City.

Here is a breakdown of where each team stands in terms of making the field and then potential seeds, opponents and sites as of early Saturday.

Sizing up Seton Hall

Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond (1) drives past St. John's Simeon Wilcher (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Where they stand: With a Big East record of 13-7 and a fourth-place finish in the well-regarded league, plus five Quad 1 wins and a “strength of record” ranking at a serviceable 40, the Pirates are hanging onto one of the last at-large spots with one day left. Any concerns about falling out would be assuaged if two of the following three things happen: North Carolina beats N.C. State in the ACC Tournament final, Colorado beats Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament final, and Florida Atlantic wins the AAC Tournament.

Potential seeds: Going into the Big East Tournament, bracketologists pegged the Pirates as a consensus No. 10 seed in the main bracket. If the selection committee factors in conference tournament results beyond the necessary auto-bid winners – no one knows for sure, but the trend in recent years has been no – the consensus is that the St. John’s loss dropped them to a No. 11 seed.

Potential sites: Dayton for the First Four on Tuesday or Wednesday seems likely. If they win a game there, the likeliest sites are Memphis, Pittsburgh and Omaha. If they go directly into the main bracket as a No. 10 seed, add Salt Lake City and Charlotte to the list of possibilities.

Potential opponents: In the First Four the Hall could face Texas A&M, Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico, or perhaps a rematch with Providence or St. John’s (standard bracketing principles of avoiding matchups between league rivals don’t apply). If a No. 10 or 11 seed in the main bracket, the Pirates might see Clemson, South Carolina, Utah State, San Diego State, Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga, Washington State or Dayton.

Potential matchup notes: The biggest matchup headache could be an opponent with a rim protector, because Seton Hall relies on scoring in the paint and from the free-throw line rather than the 3-ball. On the other end, the Pirates’ 3-point defense has been inconsistent so a foe with several sharpshooters might pose trouble. In the plus column, if Seton Hall draws a weak rebounding squad, that could be a bonanza.

Sizing up Princeton

Mar 24, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (12) drives against Creighton Bluejays guard Ryan Nembhard (2) during the first half of the NCAA Sweet 16 game at KFC YUM! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Where they stand: The Tigers do not appear to be in the running for an at-large bid because they have no Quad 1 games – through no fault of their own as high-majors avoided scheduling them like the plague. It’s win Ivy Madness or bust, starting with Saturday’s semifinal against fourth-seeded Yale and culminating Sunday against either Yale or Cornell, both of which Princeton split with during the regular season.

Potential seeds: A No. 11 or a No. 12.

Potential opponents: South Carolina, Washington State, St. Mary’s, Wisconsin, San Diego State, Nevada, Texas Tech, BYU.

Potential sites: Spokane, Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Omaha, Memphis.

Potential matchup notes: The Tigers’ frontcourt is small, so a big front line that rebounds and scores inside could pose trouble. A deep team that plays up-tempo could be tough to face because Princeton leans so heavily on its starters, but the Tigers are disciplined about controlling tempo. On the flip side, any foe that relies on turnovers to manufacture points and can’t defend the 3-point line will find Princeton’s well-oiled offense tough to deal with.

Sizing up Saint Peter’s

DeVante Jamison, (center) of FDU, goes after a loose ball along with Elijah Perkins (left) and Mouhamed Sow, of Saint Peter's University, Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Where they stand: The Peacocks must beat Fairfield, which bested them twice in the regular season – although the second meeting was a two-point affair.

Potential seeds: A No. 16 seed seems likely.

Potential opponents: In the First Four, possibly Wagner – whose head coach, Donald Copeland, is the former right-hand man for Peacocks skipper Bashir Mason. Also potentially Norfolk State in the First Four. In the main bracket it could be Purdue (what a story line that would be), Houston or North Carolina.

Potential sites: Either the First Four in Dayton, or in Indianapolis, Charlotte or Memphis.

Potential matchup notes: Saint Peter’s defends and rebounds well but is offensively challenged. A softer opponent would be helpful.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall, Princeton, Saint Peter's March Madness bracket predictions