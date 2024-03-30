March Madness: How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs. Colorado in women's NCAA Tournament

The toughest ticket in women's college basketball will tip off Saturday.

Fans looking to watch Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will get their chance today, as they take on the Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

If the Hawkeyes prevail Saturday, they will be making their third Elite Eight appearance in the last six seasons. They would also be going up against the winner of the game between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins and the No. 3 LSU Tigers, which will be played Saturday, right before Iowa tips off. If both Iowa and LSU win their games, it will set up a rematch of last year's national championship game, which the Hawkeyes lost, 102-85.

Caitlin Clark celebrates during the final seconds of Iowa's second-round NCAA Tournament win over West Virginia.

When do Caitlin Clark, Iowa play next?

The Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Regional, will face the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes today, Saturday, March 30, in Albany, New York.

How to watch Iowa vs. Colorado

The Iowa-Colorado game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 30, and will be the second game of the day in the Albany 2 Regional. Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes will take the floor following the game between No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 LSU, which tips off at 1 p.m. ET.

Tip off for the Iowa game may be moved back if the UCLA-LSU game runs longer than expected.

How to stream Iowa vs. Colorado

All women's NCAA Tournament games can be streamed on Fubo and on ESPN+. The Iowa-Colorado game will also be available to watch on ABC.

Caitlin Clark scoring record

With a free throw late in the first half vs. Ohio State on March 3, Clark passed Pete Maravich of LSU with her 3,668th point to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I, male or female.

Clark scored 32 points on 8-of-22 shooting in the 64-54 Hawkeye victory Monday against West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament; she now has 3,830 career points. Clark now has 3,830 career points.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark's next game: How to watch Iowa-Colorado in March Madness