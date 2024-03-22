March Madness: How to watch Alabama WBB vs. FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

Kristy Curry will lead the Alabama women’s basketball team into the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons as the No. 8 seed Crimson Tide takes on No. 9 seed Florida State in the first round on Friday afternoon.

The Seminoles enter Friday’s showdown with a 23-10 on the season inside the ACC, and the Crimson Tide amassed a 23-9 record on the season in the SEC.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Drexel which will tip off before the Tide and Seminoles.

Below is how you can watch the first-round matchup between Alabama and Florida State:

How to watch

Date: Mar. 22, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire