March Madness: How to watch the 2022 First Four, schedule, TV channel, teams
How to watch the 2022 First Four originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
March Madness is finally here, which means buzzer-beaters, national darlings and of course Cinderella stories. Ever since the expansion from 64 teams to 68 teams, we're typically due for one of the above eight teams competing for the final four spots in the men's NCAA Tournament in the First Four. It's your early primer before the madness begins.
The First Four features the final four at-large teams into the field and the final four teams seeded based on their conference's automatic bid. This year it will be for the final No. 11 seed and first No. 12 seed as well as the bottom two No. 16 seeds.
Notre Dame, Rutgers, Indiana and Wyoming were the last at-large teams to make the 2022 men's tournament. It makes them the featured teams in this round of the tournament.
Dust off those channel guides, it's that time of the year when to find out which channel is TruTV. All First Four games will be broadcast on TruTV as well as streamed on the NCAA March Madness app.
Can anyone go First Four to Final Four like VCU did in 2011 and UCLA did last season?
2022 First Four Schedule
Tuesday, March 15
No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: UD Arena, Dayton, OH
Broadcast: TruTV
Commentary: Tom McCarthy, Steven Lavin, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein
Next Opponent: No. 1 Kansas - Midwest Region
No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Location: UD Arena, Dayton, OH
Broadcast: TruTV
Commentary: Tom McCarthy, Steven Lavin, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein
Next Opponent: No. 5 Saint Mary's - East Region
Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: UD Arena, Dayton, OH
Broadcast: TruTV
Commentary: Tom McCarthy, Steven Lavin, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein
Next Opponent: No. 1 Arizona - South Region
No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Location: UD Arena, Dayton, OH
Broadcast: TruTV
Commentary: Tom McCarthy, Steven Lavin, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein
Next Opponent: No. 6 Alabama - West Region