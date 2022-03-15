March Madness: How to watch the 2022 First Four, schedule, TV channel, teams

How to watch the 2022 First Four originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

March Madness is finally here, which means buzzer-beaters, national darlings and of course Cinderella stories. Ever since the expansion from 64 teams to 68 teams, we're typically due for one of the above eight teams competing for the final four spots in the men's NCAA Tournament in the First Four. It's your early primer before the madness begins.

The First Four features the final four at-large teams into the field and the final four teams seeded based on their conference's automatic bid. This year it will be for the final No. 11 seed and first No. 12 seed as well as the bottom two No. 16 seeds.

Notre Dame, Rutgers, Indiana and Wyoming were the last at-large teams to make the 2022 men's tournament. It makes them the featured teams in this round of the tournament.

Dust off those channel guides, it's that time of the year when to find out which channel is TruTV. All First Four games will be broadcast on TruTV as well as streamed on the NCAA March Madness app.

Can anyone go First Four to Final Four like VCU did in 2011 and UCLA did last season?

2022 First Four Schedule

Tuesday, March 15

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Location : UD Arena, Dayton, OH

Broadcast : TruTV

Commentary : Tom McCarthy, Steven Lavin, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein

Next Opponent: No. 1 Kansas - Midwest Region

No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming

Time: 9:10 p.m.

Location : UD Arena, Dayton, OH

Broadcast : TruTV

Commentary : Tom McCarthy, Steven Lavin, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein

Next Opponent: No. 5 Saint Mary's - East Region

Wednesday, March 16

No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Location : UD Arena, Dayton, OH

Broadcast : TruTV

Commentary : Tom McCarthy, Steven Lavin, Avery Johnson and Jon Rothstein

Next Opponent: No. 1 Arizona - South Region

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers