March Madness: Virginia Tech dominates Louisville 75-67 to win first ACC title in program history

Virginia Tech defeated Louisville to win the ACC Championship behind the sharpshooting of Georgia Amoore, who led VT with 25 points. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Tech of the Ohio Valley Conference was the first women’s college basketball team to punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament after winning its conference championship on Saturday. Championship Sunday will have seven more automatic qualifiers earn spots in the tournament. Yahoo Sports is tracking four of the major conference championship games Sunday, plus the Big East on Monday and the Big 12 tournament this week.

ACC championship

Virginia Tech has won the very first ACC title in their program’s history, defeating Louisville 75-67 in a game that Tech led for all but 8 minutes.

Tech made the first basket of the game and went up 6-2 before playing what would be its worst stretch of the entire game. Louisville went on an 8-0 run over two minutes that made it seem like Tech was going to be in a lot of trouble for the rest of the contest. But once Kayana Taylor made a 3-point jumper to break Louisville's scoring streak, Tech surged forward and didn't look back. Tied at 14-14 with under three minutes left in the quarter, it went on a 9-0 run that put it up 22-14 after a Cardinals scoring drought of nearly four minutes.

Virginia Tech’s lead only increased in the second quarter as Liz Kitley and sharpshooter Georgia Amoore combined for 28 total points in the first half, an eye-popping stat once you consider that Louisville ended the first half with 28 total points to Tech’s 38.

Louisville turned on the jets at the start of the third quarter, narrowing Tech’s lead and making it a three-possession game. It felt like the Cardinals could be mounting a comeback, but Tech’s offensive proficiency made it tough for them to string points together. Despite that, Louisville went into the fourth quarter down just seven points, hoping this fantastic block from Olivia Cochrane would spark the massive comeback it needed.

That's TOUGH, Olivia 😤



Battling as we head to the fourth



📺 ESPN #GoCards pic.twitter.com/MNusCXlzaH — Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) March 5, 2023

Tech put a stop to that pretty much immediately. It started the fourth quarter with three straight baskets, lifting it to a 58-44 edge, including a ridiculous stepback three from Amoore (who was named the player of the tournament). It took Louisville over three minutes to score its first basket of the fourth quarter, which was an indicator for how the rest of the game would go for the Cardinals. Virginia Tech kept pressing, closing it out to win its 11th straight game and the program’s very first conference title.

SEC championship

Who: No. 1 seed South Carolina vs. No. 3 seed Tennessee

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

When: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Big Ten championship

Who: No. 2 seed Iowa vs. No. 4 seed Ohio State

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis

When: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Pac-12 championship

Who: No. 5 seed UCLA vs. No. 7 seed Washington State

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

When: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Big East

Semifinals: No. 1 seed UConn vs. No. 5 seed Marquette, 3 p.m. ET Sunday (FS1) and No. 2 seed Villanova vs. No. 3 seed Creighton, 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday (FS1)

Championship: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. ET Monday (FS1)

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Thursday, March 9

Big 12 first round at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 6 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 TCU, 8:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Friday, March 10

Big 12 quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 West Virginia, noon ET (ESPNU)

No. 1 Texas vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor, 8:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Saturday, March 11

Big 12 semifinals at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, 1 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now)

Sunday, March 12

Big 12 championship at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

